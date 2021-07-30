OGRA issues licenses for construction, operation of LNG pipeline

ISLAMABAD, Jul 30 (APP):Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has issued licenses for construction and operation of pipeline, to private sector companies Energas Terminal and Tabeer Energy, describing the development a ‘final milestone’ in developing the reliable Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) supply chain.

The licenses have been issued under the provisions of OGRA Ordinance 2002, and NGLR, 2002, for carrying out the desired regulated activities, a news release said on Friday.

Earlier, OGRA had granted licenses for LNG Terminals with the capacity of 750-1000 MMCFD (Million Cubic Feet per Day) and the sale of RLNG licenses.

The authority processed these licenses on fast-track basis despite the COVID-19 that affected working of all organizations. “All licensing formalities of licenses have been completed in the minimum possible time enabling companies to install their facilities and bring RLNG in the country,” it said.

OGRA said once the licensed facilities were completed and made operational by Energas Terminal and Tabeer Energy, Pakistan would have an additional supply of 1500-2000 MMCFD of natural gas for industrial and other customers.

“This activity will bring huge investment in RLNG sector, competition in the gas market, create new job opportunities directly and indirectly by operation of closed and new industries, playing a vital role in economic boost of the country,” it said.

The authority said it had granted these licenses for effective implementation of the federal government’s policies and vision for competition, increased private investment and ownership in the midstream and downstream oil and gas industry of Pakistan, protecting public interest and provide effective regulation.

Accordingly, it said “OGRA, in the recent past, has granted licenses to private sector such as LNG virtual pipeline licenses to M/s Daewoo Pvt Ltd and LNG Easy Pvt Ltd, and sale of RLNG licenses to Trafigura, and Shell Energy.”

OGRA said it was determined to contribute towards growth of the country’s energy sector and ensure the ‘energy market’ was easily accessible, competitive and profitable for a prosperous Pakistan.