Foreign ministry condoles journalist Tariq Malik’s demise of COVID-19

ISLAMABAD, Dec 17 (APP): The Ministry of Foreign Affairs Thursday condoled the demise of senior journalist Tariq Mahmood Malik, who breathed his last on Wednesday night after battling with COVID-19.

Tariq Malik had been covering the Foreign Office for over two decades “with great distinction,” the foreign ministry spokesperson said.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the departed soul, his family and friends,” he said, calling his death an irreparable loss to the media and journalists’ fraternity.

The spokesperson said that late Tariq would be missed profoundly by his friends and colleagues, including in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, as well as millions of his viewers and followers.