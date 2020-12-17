Pandemic can’t dampen festive spirit ahead of Christmas

ISLAMABAD, Dec 17 (APP): The second wave of pandemic although altered the way of celebrations in Pakistan too, like other parts of the world, but still cannot dampen the spirit of celebrating this biggest festival of Christmas.

The members of Christian community were finalizing their preparations to observe this grand occasion in befitting manner as the countdown has began for the festival to commence with only a week left.

Although most of the celebrations of this important festivity will go on digitally across the world due to the second wave of pandemic but still the Christian community was preparing for the event with following precautionary measures to remain safe from the virus.

The grand festival of Christian community will be marked through different activities ranging from official gatherings to cake cutting ceremonies at the level of small communities through obeying the standard operating procedures (SOPs) of COVID.

The main attraction of the Christmas festival include the traditions like Christmas Tree, Santa Clause, Carols and Christmas gifts which add colour to the festivity.

All young and old were visiting weekly bazaars and markets of the federal capital to shop for themselves and their loved ones while youth looks more interested in decorating Christmas tree and buying Christmas cards and gifts to show their love to their family and friends.

Sarah Masih, a young girl said, “We cannot leave our celebrations due to the pandemic as this occasion is very special for us. We will pray for the protection of the whole humanity on this special occasion”.

“On this occasion, we should follow the philosophy of Jesus Christ which is based on love, brotherhood, peace and harmony to create a peaceful society and end hatred, prejudices and extremism”, she said while talking to APP on Thursday.

Aasiya, another young girl said, “I have finalized my preparations for celebrating this years’ Christmas festival with my family. This festival has great significance for our whole community as this is the time to spread love among all”.

“We should avoid big gatherings on the occasion of Christmas for safety of all. We have planned to organize a small party within our house without inviting anyone from out of family to remain safe from the deadly virus which is taking lives of the citizens”.

The main ritual of the Christmas celebration is decoration of Christmas tree to welcome the arrival of Santa Claus also known as Father Christmas.

The Christmas tree is usually decked with different ornaments including baubles, small bells painted gold or silver, stars of different shapes and sizes, pine cones, apples, candies, tinsel and balloons made from glass, metal, wood and ceramic. An angel and star is often placed at the top of the tree representing the host of angels.

Younas, a father of three children, said, “My children are more excited to decorate the Christmas tree in our home before the festival as they were suffering from boredom due to closure of educational institutions”.

He said, we have finalized all the preparations, bought dresses, shoes and accessories for the family and now we just have to buy some gifts and order cake before the Christmas day.

Christmas is one of the biggest celebrations for the people belonging to the Christian faith.

With the world becoming a global village, the spirit of Christmas crosses borders and people can see how enthusiastically the festival is celebrated at different places.