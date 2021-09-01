FM Qureshi, Canadian counterpart discuss changing Afghan situation

ISLAMABAD, Sep 1 (APP): Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Wednesday received a video call from his Canadian counterpart Marc Garneau.

The two Foreign Ministers besides reviewing the rapidly changing situation in Afghanistan also discussed possibilities of providing humanitarian support to Afghanistan.

Foreign Minister Qureshi stressed the need to achieve inclusive political settlement.

He urged the international community to stay engaged with Afghanistan to put it on the path of progress and prosperity after four decades of conflict, a press release issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs here said.

The Canadian Foreign Minister expressed gratitude to Pakistan for supporting the evacuation process and providing logistical support in running rescue missions for Canadian citizens successfully.

He especially lauded the role of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan, in particular its Crisis Management Unit, in ensuring seamless repatriation of Canadian officials and nationals from Afghanistan.

He informed that Canada had provided 50 million Canadian dollars of humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan.

Foreign Minister Qureshi reiterated that Pakistan would continue to provide all possible support in evacuation of stranded Canadian citizens as well as for providing humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan.

In the bilateral context, the Foreign Minister of Pakistan called upon the Canadian Government to ease the visa regime for Pakistani nationals, in particular students.

He also asked for positive revision of travel advisory for Pakistan like the UK as well as United Nations and other partners.

This was the third call by the Canadian Foreign Minister in the quick succession, reflective of close coordination and understanding between Pakistan and Canada.