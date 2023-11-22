FM Jilani condoles over death of Kuwaiti foreign minister’s mother

FM Jilani condoles over death of Kuwaiti foreign minister's mother

ISLAMABAD, Nov 22 (APP): Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani on Wednesday expressed his condolence over the death of Kuwaiti counterpart Sheikh Salem Abdullah Al-Jaber AI-Sabah’s mother.

“I offer my heartfelt condolences to His Excellency Sheikh Salem Abdullah Al-Jaber AI-Sabah, Foreign Minister of the State of Kuwait on the sad demise of his beloved mother,” the foreign minister wrote on X.

He prayed to Allah Almighty to bless the departed soul with the highest place in Jannah and grant patience to the bereaved family.

By Ishtiaq Rao

Ishtiaq Ahmed is a Sr. Reporter who reports on Prime Minister, President, Foreign Office, and special assignments. Backed by 20-year experience, he has written for local and foreign newspapers. Reach out at 03335293238/ [email protected]/ X: ishtiaqrao

