Grand mosque welcomes hajj pilgrims with gifts, enriching programs

ISLAMABAD, May 11 (APP): The Presidency for Religious Affairs at the Two Holy Mosques in Saudi Arabia extended a warm welcome to the first group of hajj pilgrims, providing them with gifts, informative materials, and a diverse array of enriching religious programs.

This effort aims to enhance the spiritual journey of the sacred pilgrimage, Saudi Press Agency reported.

The presidency reaffirmed its steadfast dedication to enhancing the pilgrim experience through the implementation of “top-notch enriching initiatives” that harness advanced technology, digital resources, contemporary media, artificial intelligence, and translation services to facilitate access to religious guidance and ensure pilgrims derive maximum benefit from the available services.

Additionally, the presidency aims to “promote the moderate message of the two holy mosques on a global scale,” aligning with the goals of the Saudi leadership, and to offer outstanding religious services that exemplify the principles of tolerance and moderation.