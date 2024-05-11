Japan wins Sultan Azlan Shah Cup

ISLAMABAD, May 11 (APP): Japan emerged as the champion of the 30th Sultan Azlan Shah Cup, defeating Pakistan in a thrilling penalty shootout at Ipoh, Malaysia on Saturday.

The match ended with a 2-2 draw at the end of scheduled time, but Japan won on the penalty shootout by 4-1.

Pakistan’s team, which had won the bronze medal in the previous event, put up a stellar performance but failed to capitalize on their chances.

The final match between Pakistan and Japan began with a fast-paced game, with both teams creating scoring opportunities. Pakistan earned eight penalty corners during the match but couldn’t convert them into goals.

Japan’s player, Seren Tanaka, scored the first goal in the 12th minute, which was equalized by Pakistan’s Ajaz Ahmed in the 34th minute.

Pakistan’s Abdul Rehman scored another goal in the 37th minute, but Japan’s Matsunoto equalized again in the 47th minute, making the score 2-2.

In the penalty shootout, Pakistan’s team couldn’t do well, with only Imad Butt scoring a goal. Japan won the penalty shootout by 4-1, claiming the title of the 30th Sultan Azlan Shah Cup.

Pakistan’s team won the silver medal, an improvement from their bronze medal finish in the previous event. Meanwhile Pakistan’s Rana Waheed Ashraf was declared Man of the match.