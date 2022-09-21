First flight from Russia with relief goods lands at Karachi airport

ISLAMABAD, Sep 21 (APP): The first relief assistance flight from Russia landed at Jinnah International Airport, Karachi o Wednesday, the Foreign Office said.

The relief goods include food items, tents and water cleaning devices.

The consignment was received by Russian Consul General in Karachi Fedorov Andrey, Advisor to Chief Minister on Relief and Rehabilitation. Rasool Bux Chandio, representatives of the National Disaster Management Authority and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Spokesperson Foreign Office Asim Iftikhar said, “The relief assistance from Russia is welcomed with warmth and gratitude.”