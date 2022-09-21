PM says meetings with world leaders focused on climate change action plan, trade

NEW YORK, Sep 21 (APP): Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday said his meetings with the world leaders on the sidelines of 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly focused on the need to deal with climate change and enhance trade partnerships.

“In my interactions with the world leaders on the sidelines of UNGA Session, I apprised them of the flood disaster and highlighted the need for a collective action to deal with climate change,” he said in a tweet.

PM Sharif highlighted Pakistan’s intent to strengthen ties with other countries relating to trade and economy.

“I also told them Pakistan is keen to build partnerships in the realms of trade and economy,” he said.