Environment need for empowering women to strengthen country economically: George

PESHAWAR, Dec 12 (APP):Caretaker Federal Minister for Human Rights Khalil George on Tuesday said that women empowerment is a transformative and essential societal pursuit, aiming to create an environment where women have the autonomy, confidence, and opportunities to shape their destinies to strengthen the country economically.

He said this while addressing the participants at Governor House, to “KP Women Empowerment Summit.”Addressing the participant the minister said that it encompasses a broad spectrum of initiatives, from promoting equal access to education and employment to advocating for women’s rights and combating gender-based violence.

He said that true empowerment goes beyond mere rhetoric; it requires dismantling ingrained stereotypes, challenging systemic barriers, and fostering an inclusive culture that values and respects the diverse contributions of women.

Ultimately, women empowerment is not just a women’s issue; it’s a societal imperative that enhances collective progress, as societies thrive when all individuals, regardless of gender, are empowered to realize their full potential, said the federal minister Khalil.

Speaking at the occasion, Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Haji Ghulam Ali said that Islam has given all rights to women. He said that women should be treated equally to men and that all the rights that were given to them by our religion should be given.

He said that women’s empowerment is about dismantling ingrained societal norms and biases that limit women’s possibilities, reinforcing the idea that every woman deserves equal opportunities to thrive and contribute meaningfully to society.

He said that it involves fostering an environment where women can exercise agency over their choices, from career paths to personal aspirations within the limits of Islam. As societies increasingly recognize the multifaceted benefits of women’s empowerment, the collective journey toward gender equality gains momentum, said Governor Haji Ghulam Ali.

By empowering women economically, socially, and politically, we not only enhance the well-being of individuals but also fortify the foundation of resilient, progressive communities that draw strength from the diversity and richness of all their members, Governor Ghulam Ali added.

He said that women are active than male adding that this year he has handed over more degrees to girls than male students. Chairman National Commission Status for Women Senator Nilofar Bakhtiar said that it is time to take initiatives aimed at empowering women across various sectors in the country.

She said that the 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-based Violence is an international civil society-led annual campaign and we should support it. She said that her dedication to fostering gender equality is reflected in her tireless efforts to break down barriers that hinder women’s progress.

Nilofar Bakhtiar while recognizing the pivotal role of women in economic development, women are at the forefront of advocating for policies that encourage entrepreneurship, equal pay, and improved access to financial resources for women-led businesses. She said that education is the cornerstone of women’s empowerment. She stressed increased educational opportunities for girls and women, aiming to bridge the educational gender gap.

Nilofar sought supported measures to address violence against women, and her commitment to ensuring a safe and secure environment for women and to provide a comprehensive environment and approach to empower them.

Awards were distributed among the participants.