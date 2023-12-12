Rs 100 mln grant to be provided for city’s parks up-gradation: Dr Jamal

RAWALPINDI, Dec 12 (APP):Caretaker Provincial Minister for Primary and Secondary Health and Population Welfare Punjab Dr Jamal Nasir on Tuesday said a grant of Rs 100 million would be provided for the up-gradation of the city’s parks soon.

He said this while inaugurating the up-gradation of Al-Aqsa Park near Holy Family Hospital here.

Talking to the media, the minister said all possible steps were being taken to make the city beautiful while a letter had been written to the Punjab government for the renovation of the city’s parks. The parks will have a specific time for women in which only they can visit it.

Dr Jamal Nasir said the Parks and Horticulture Agency (PHA) had been directed to upgrade the parks while the Lai project would also be finalized soon.

The construction of the city’s dilapidated roads would start on January 2 while efforts were underway to hand over the Maternal and Child Hospital to the Punjab Government.

Commissioner Rawalpindi Liaqat Ali Chatha, on the occasion, said renovation city’s parks was being carried out by the PHA and the upgradation of Al-Aqsa Park was also a part of this campaign. PHA had established a park on an area of 35 kanals in GOR-1, he added.

DG PHA Ahmad Hasan Ranjha, CEO of District Health Authority Rawalpindi Dr Ijaz Khan and officers from other departments were present on the occasion.