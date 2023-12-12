Prize distribution ceremony for “Jinnah Young Writers Award” essay contest held in Ankara

ISLAMABAD, Dec 12 (APP): The prize distribution ceremony for the sixth edition of ‘Jinnah Young Writers Award’, essay competition was held in Ankara on Tuesday.

The ceremony was attended by the Turkish Minister for National Education Yusuf Tekin and Ambassador of Pakistan to Turkiye Dr. Yousaf Junaid.

Named after Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, the founder of Pakistan, the essay competition is one of the key features of Pakistan embassy’s commitment to intellectual development.

The essay competition is held annually among senior high school students of Turkiye. Theme for the 6th round of competition was ‘Muhammad Iqbal and Mehmet Akif Ersoy- Two great poets of 20th century’.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister for National Education of Turkiye Yusuf Tekin stated that joint initiatives as Jinnah Young Writers Award were reflective of the commitment to strengthen the bonds of brotherhood and friendship and pass it on to our future generations as a sacred trust.

Referring to the theme of the competition, the minister highlighted that Muhammad Iqbal and Mehmet Akif drove their inspiration from Quran and advocated against persecution, injustice and under development, guiding their nations to freedom and independence.

Ambassador of Pakistan to Turkiye, Dr Yousaf Junaid said that fraternal Pakistan Turkiye relations went back centuries and were embedded in common religious, cultural, linguistic and spiritual heritage.

“From Jinnah Avenue in Ankara to Ataturk Avenue in Islamabad, we are eternally connected with bonds of love and amity,” he said.

Ambassador Junaid emphasized that Pakistan and Turkiye had always stood shoulder to shoulder in difficult times and celebrate each other’s achievements and successes.

“Be it an earthquake in Turkiye or floods in Pakistan, the outpouring of support and sympathy was always unprecedented,” he remarked.

The ambassador highlighted that Jinnah Young Writers Award was playing an important role in acquainting the younger generation with the glorious history of Pakistan Turkiye fraternal ties and would continue to apprise future generations of our mutual affection.

Mustafa Mert Tokgoz, from Alibeykoy Anadolu Lisesi Istanbul clinched first position, the second prize went to Busra Karakoc of Haci Ismail Kavlu Kiz A.IHL Corum, and Batuhan Yildrim of Mustafa Asim Koksal A.IHL Kayseri secured the third position.

Tulay Sen from Eti Sosyal Bilimler Lisesi Eskisehir, Feride Ekin Karayel of Ozel Soke Sinav Koleji Fen L Aydin and Cansu Dalga of Yusuf Kemalettin Perin Fen L of Izmir were awarded ‘Honourable Mention’.