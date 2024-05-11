DPM Dar grieved over loss of lives, property in Afghanistan flash floods

ISLAMABAD, May 11 (APP): Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Saturday expressed sorrow over the loss of lives and property in Afghanistan due to heavy rains and flash floods.

“Deeply saddened by the loss of lives and damage caused by heavy rains and flash floods in several provinces of Afghanistan,” Ishaq Dar wrote on his X timeline.

He said the government and people of Pakistan extend their condolences to the families of the victims and those affected. “Our prayers for the early recovery of those missing.”

By Najam ul Hassan

Najam ul Hassan is a Sr. Reporter who reports on Prime Minister, President, Foreign Office, and special assignments.

