Disinfo lab unmasks India’s business of lies: Shibli

ISLAMABAD, Dec 24 (APP): Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz on Thursday said that India has become hub of terrorism and extremism.

In a tweet, he said the Disinfo lab has uncovered Indian business of lies.

ڈس انفو لیب نےبھارتی جھوٹ کےکاروبار کا پول کھولاتوبرطانوی ریگولیٹر آف کام نے بھارتی چینل ری پبلک ٹی وی کے پاکستان کے خلاف نفرت انگیز بیانیےکاپردہ چاک کردیا۔آف کام کانوٹس بھارت کی عالمی سطح پررسوائی کامظہر ہے۔سیکولرزم کا پرچارک بھارت انتہاپسندی اوردھشت گردی کا مرکز بن چکا ہے ۔ — Senator Shibli Faraz (@shiblifaraz) December 24, 2020

United Kingdom regulator for communication services Ofcom has exposed Indian Channel Republic TV’s hate narrative against Pakistan.

The notice of Ofcom, was a demonstration of India’s disgrace at the global level.