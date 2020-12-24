Disinfo lab unmasks India’s business of lies: Shibli
File Photo

ISLAMABAD, Dec 24 (APP): Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz on Thursday said that India has become hub of terrorism and extremism.

In a tweet, he said the Disinfo lab has uncovered Indian business of lies.

United Kingdom regulator for communication services Ofcom has exposed Indian Channel Republic TV’s hate narrative against Pakistan.

The notice of Ofcom, was a demonstration of India’s disgrace at the global level.

 

