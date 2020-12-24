PM chairs cabinet meeting
APP DigitalISLAMABAD, Dec 24 (APP): Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday thanked the overseas Pakistanis for sending funds through Roshan Digital Account as the figure touched $200 million mark on Wednesday.

“I want to thank our great asset, Overseas Pakistanis. MashaAllah funds sent by them through Roshan Digital Accounts created by SBP crossed $200 mn yesterday,” the prime minister said on Twitter.


Roshan Digital Account is a major initiative of State Bank of Pakistan, in collaboration with commercial banks operating in Pakistan. This provides non-resident Pakistanis an opportunity to remotely open an account in Pakistan through an entirely digital and online process without any need to visit a bank branch.


The prime minister said the pace of sending funds by the overseas Pakistanis was accelerating as the first $100 million were received in 76 days and next $100 million in only 28 days.

According to State Bank, since launch of the facility three months ago, around 59,700 accounts had been opened by Overseas Pakistanis in 91 countries.

