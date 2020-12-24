ISLAMABAD, Dec 24 (APP): Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday thanked the overseas Pakistanis for sending funds through Roshan Digital Account as the figure touched $200 million mark on Wednesday.

“I want to thank our great asset, Overseas Pakistanis. MashaAllah funds sent by them through Roshan Digital Accounts created by SBP crossed $200 mn yesterday,” the prime minister said on Twitter.

I want to thank our great asset, Overseas Pakistanis. MashaAllah funds sent by them through #RoshanDigitalAccounts created by SBP crossed $200 mn yesterday. The pace is accelerating: first $100 mn came in 76 days & the next $100 mn came in only 28 days. https://t.co/sEe2wiOYrG — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) December 24, 2020



Roshan Digital Account is a major initiative of State Bank of Pakistan, in collaboration with commercial banks operating in Pakistan. This provides non-resident Pakistanis an opportunity to remotely open an account in Pakistan through an entirely digital and online process without any need to visit a bank branch.

Funds remitted through #RoshanDigitalAccounts are accelerating and crossed $200 mn. Since launch 3 months ago, 59.7k accounts have been opened by Overseas Pakistanis in 91 countries. Last $100 mn came in just 28 days. To know more about RDA, click: https://t.co/vOxEvdpNTP — SBP (@StateBank_Pak) December 24, 2020



The prime minister said the pace of sending funds by the overseas Pakistanis was accelerating as the first $100 million were received in 76 days and next $100 million in only 28 days.

According to State Bank, since launch of the facility three months ago, around 59,700 accounts had been opened by Overseas Pakistanis in 91 countries.