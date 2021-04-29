ISLAMABAD, Apr 29 (APP): President Dr Arif Alvi Thursday said that the digitization of the parliament would help improve the performance of the legislature.

The president said this in a meeting with Advisor to Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs Dr Babar Awan who briefed him on the parliamentary matters.

Awan appreciated the president for taking personal interest in the digitization of the parliament.

He said the parliamentary affairs could be disposed of swiftly and effectively through a parliament equipped with cyber capabilities.

Babar Awan also appreciated President Alvi’s role in the process of online voting as well as the electoral reforms. He said being part of it, the president took interest in day to day matters of the parliament.