Deputy PMs of Pakistan, Somalia discuss ways to strengthen bilateral ties

ISLAMABAD, May 5 (APP): Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Sunday met with Deputy Prime Minister of Somalia, Salah Jama, on the margins of 15th OIC Islamic Summit in Banjul, The Gambia.

The two sides appreciated the longstanding friendly ties between Pakistan and Somalia and discussed measures to further strengthen bilateral relations with special focus on trade, economic cooperation and people-to-people exchanges.

They also discussed bilateral cooperation at multilateral fora including the United Nations and OIC, and exchanged views on a range of recent regional and global developments, especially in the Middle East.

Both the Deputy Prime Ministers expressed solidarity with the people of Palestine and underlined the urgency of an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and unimpeded delivery of humanitarian aid for the people of Gaza.