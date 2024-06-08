Dar arrives in Istanbul to attend D-8 Conference of FMs’ meeting

ISLAMABAD, Jun 08 (APP): Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Saturday arrived in Istanbul, Türkiye to attend the Extraordinary Meeting of the D-8 Council of Foreign Ministers.

On arrival in Istanbul, the Deputy Prime Minister was received by Deputy Governor of Istanbul Mustafa Asım Alkan and Pakistan’s Ambassador to Türkiye, Yousaf Junaid.

The D-8 Foreign Ministers will deliberate upon the shared responsibility of the international community to bring an urgent and unconditional ceasefire, and an end to the inhumane and unjustified war on the people of Gaza.