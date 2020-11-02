COVID-19; hot-spots sealed under micro-smart lockdown in Punjab

ISLAMABAD, Nov 2 (APP): The Punjab government has sealed 830 places across the province in a move under the micro-smart lockdown after spike in COVID-19 cases.

In these areas 1416 cases of novel coronavirus were reported, a private news channel reported on Monday quoting the sources of the provincial government.

The micro-smart lockdown has been imposed in 435 spots in Lahore, which is maximum number of areas sealed in the province.

Micro-smart lockdown clamped in 37 hot-spots in Bahawalpur, 35 places in Bhakkar, 17 spots in Dera Ghazi Khan, 34 places in Faisalabad and 14 spots in Gujranwala district.

Moreover, 44 places in Multan, 29 in Gujrat and scores of areas in Sahiwal, Sargodha, Shekhupura, Sialkot and other districts of Punjab have been sealed under the micro-smart lockdown.