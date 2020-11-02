Women policing vital to stop human trafficking: Androulla Kaminara

ISLAMABAD, Nov 2 (APP): European Union Ambassador to Pakistan Androulla Kaminara Monday said women role in policing was pivotal to stop human trafficking and the smuggling of migrants in the Asia and the Middle East as well.

She expressed these views during a six days training session (Nov 2 to 6) for females police officers of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and Punjab police.

The session aimed to prevent and as how to address trafficking in persons and the smuggling of migrants in Asia and the Middle East, she said.

Highlighting the importance of women’s role in policing, she said that women are better represented in law enforcement with many benefits.

“Women police officers are able to connect with communities on a different level- and their presence can help improve internal team dynamics, “she said.

She expressed her hope that more women representation in law enforcement in order to make justice more accessible to a broader spectrum of society.

Replying to a question, she said combating human trafficking and migrant smuggling was of the highest importance for the EU and the United Nations as a whole.

Earlier, Jeremy Milsom, Representative, UNODC Pakistan, in a welcome address, said “As a woman who is raising a family while pursuing a career you face the challenge of doing two full-time jobs at once. Yet your positions as law enforcement officers place additional burdens on you at work and at home, requiring you to intervene, console, and protect other families while also maintaining peace within your community. We deeply admire the dedication, skills and enthusiasm you bring to both these tasks.”