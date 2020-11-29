KARACHI, Nov 29 (APP):Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that 13 more patients of COVID-19 died overnight lifting the death toll to 2,924 and 1419 more cases emerged when 10,081 tests were conducted raising the tally to 173,014.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, he said that 13 more patients lost their lives while struggling against the virus lifting the death toll to 2,924 that constituted 1.7 percent death rate.

Murad Ali Shah said 10,081 samples were tested which diagnosed 1,419 cases that constituted 14 percent current detection rate. He added that so far 1,971,936 tests have been conducted against which 173,014 patients were diagnosed, of them 88 percent or 151,529 have recovered, including 764 overnight.

The CM said that currently 18,561 patients were under treatment, of them 17,777 in home isolation, 14 at isolation centers and 770 at different hospitals. He added that currently the condition of 685 patients was stated to be critical, including 61 shifted to ventilators.

According to Murad Ali Shah, out of 1419 new cases, 324 have been detected from Karachi, including 356 from South, 324, East, 132 Central, 123 West, 118 Korangi and 179 Malir. Hyderabad has 100 cases, Shaheed Benazirabad 31, Tando Mohammad Khan 27, Jamshoro 17, Matiari 15, Sukkur and Ghotki 11 each, Mirpurkhas and Tando Allahyar 10 each, Thatta six, Sujawal four, Naushehroferoe, Sanghar and Umerkot two each.