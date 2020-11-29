Home Photos General Coverage Photos Ameer Jamat Islamic Hafiz Naeem ur Rehaman addressing at the “Solidarity Palestine... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Ameer Jamat Islamic Hafiz Naeem ur Rehaman addressing at the “Solidarity Palestine Conference” organized by Palestine Foundation Pakistan on International Solidarity Day of Palestine at Idar-e-Noor-e-Haq Sun, 29 Nov 2020, 7:45 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP31-291120 KARACHI: November 29 - Ameer Jamat Islamic Hafiz Naeem ur Rehaman addressing at the "Solidarity Palestine Conference" organized by Palestine Foundation Pakistan on International Solidarity Day of Palestine at Idar-e-Noor-e-Haq. APP Photo by Saeed Qureshi APP31-291120