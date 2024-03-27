Centre for national cohesion launched at Lok Virsa

Lok Virsa
ISLAMABAD, March 27 (APP): A “Centre for National Cohesion” has been launched at Lok Virsa here Wednesday aimed to work for research, analysis, policy development, and operational strategies to promote national cohesion on a national scale through culture.
Federal Secretary National Heritage and Culture Division, Hassan Nasir Jami was the chief guest on the occasion, said a press release issued here.
In his address, he appreciated the efforts taken by team of the National Heritage and Culture division and Lok Virsa for setting up the centre.
He assured full support of his division for promoting the objectives of the centre.
 Muhammad Uzair Khan, Executive Director, Lok Virsa, Muhammad Kashif Irsahd, Adviser (Culture),  Ahmer Bilal Sufi, Advocate and Dr. Zia, Director General, IRI also spoke about the significance of the centre.
Neelofar Bakhtiar, Chairperson National Commission on the Status of Women also attended the ceremony.

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Follow Us

APP Services