PM reaffirms Pakistan’s firm support to global efforts for peace, stability

ISLAMABAD, March 27 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday reiterated Pakistan’s firm support to global efforts for peace and stability without compromising on the security of its people, sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Addressing an Iftar dinner hosted in honour of the members of the diplomatic corps at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the prime minister said ‘as a peace loving nation, Pakistan desires peace with all and enmity with none’.

He reaffirmed that his government would follow this message of the founding fathers of the country.

The prime minister further said that constitution of Pakistan guaranteed equal rights to all citizens without any distinction.

To translate it into reality, different policies had been enacted and every community in Pakistan had the complete freedom to profess their faith and practice their religion, he added.

The prime minister also spelled out the priorities of the government and said that after conclusion of peaceful general elections, progress and prosperity of the people of Pakistan were at heart of the government’s agenda.

They had a development oriented agenda to turn around the economic trajectory, he said, adding the government would strive to bring reforms, forge global partnership for shared development and attract foreign investment.

He said that country’s foreign robust policy continued to support global efforts for peace and stability.

The prime minister further reiterated Pakistan’s firm support to Palestinians in their just and inalienable right to self determination and stressed the need for making sincere efforts to immediately implement a recently United Nations Security Council’s adopted resolution for a ceasefire.

He said that Pakistan reaffirmed its support to global efforts for immediate ceasefire.

About the holy month of Ramazan, he said that this month signified more than fasting and gave a message of sacrifice, discipline and warm hospitality, respect for all and embodied a spirit of compassion.

He said besides, the month gave a powerful message of harmony, peace and tolerance, adding these qualities were required most in a world grappled with diverse challenges and divides.

The prime minister said that they should make endeavours to spread the shared message of peace and equality and work collectively for ‘an equitable and peaceful world order’.

Earlier Speaking on the occasion, Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar said that the month of Ramazan was of special religious and social significance as it provided time for reflection, compassion and unity, showing unity among diverse cultures.

The foreign minister said that Pakistan stood for the principles of peace, equality and justice, and continued to support all efforts at multilateralism, peace and mutual prosperity.

He said that they should not forget people of Gaza who had been facing starvation, bloodshed and misery.

He called for immediate implementation of UNSC’s resolution for ceasefire, adding that the collective dreams of the global community for peace could not be achieved without resolution of the regional disputes, including Kashmir and Palestine.

The foreign minister said terrorist attacks in Moscow and Bisham reminded them of the collective threat posed by terrorism.

He reiterated that Pakistan would continue supporting the regional and global cooperation in addressing this menace.

The war against terrorism would not end till peace won, he stressed and said that Pakistan was ready to build bridges for the agenda of peace for the entire world.

He said during Pakistan’s term at as the non permanent member of the UNSC, Pakistan worked for the international peace and prosperity and supported collective efforts to face the contemporary challenges.