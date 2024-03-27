Iranian Cultural Consulate hosts 3-day ‘Quran Exhibition’ at Safa Gold Mall

ISLAMABAD, March 27 (APP): A three-day exhibition featuring rare editions of the Holy Quran commenced here Wednesday at Safa Gold Mall, hosted by the Cultural Consulate of Iran.

The inaugural session of the ‘Quran Exhibition’ saw esteemed figures such as Council of Islamic Ideology Dr. Qibla Ayaz, Iranian Cultural Counsellor Majid Meshki, and Sajjada Nasheen, Hazrat Sultan Bahoo, Pir Azmatullah, Sultan Qadri Sarwari. These prominent personalities were present on the occasion.

During address to the participants, Dr. Qibla Ayaz expressed admiration for Iranian Cultural Counsellor Majid Meshki and his team for showcasing ancient and rare manuscripts of the Holy Quran.

He emphasized the longstanding relationship between Iran and Pakistan, highlighting the significance of such exhibitions in elevating this relationship to new levels of prominence.

Meanwhile, Majid Meshki conveyed his gratitude, noting the inclusion of ‘Quranic manuscripts’ dating back 500 to 1000 years, alongside manuscripts in Turkish, Iranian, and Arabic scripts embellished with gold and silver water.

The exhibition will remain open until March 29th, allowing visitors ample time to explore these invaluable treasures.