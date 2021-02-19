ISLAMABAD, Feb 19 (APP): Federal Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmad Friday said the fencing of the boundary separating Pakistan with Iran and Afghanistan would be completed by June this year as most of the work has already been completed.

After visiting Pak-Iran border, he said according to a press release that the border management was being modernized by ensuring internal security of the country. The fencing of 90 percent border along Afghanistan and 40 percent of 928 km long border with Iran has already been completed.

The minister also got aerial view of border areas including Gwadar, Turbat, Mand and Radaig. The Minister visited the newly established Ramadan-Gabbad Pakistan-Iran Trade Gateway in Balochistan and reviewed trade facilities between Iran and Pakistan.

Inspector General Frontier Corps Balochistan Major General Ayman Bilal Safdar accompanied the minister during the visit.

Earlier, the minister arrived in Balochistan on a four-day visit.

During the visit, he will also inspect Gwadar Port and Taftan Border