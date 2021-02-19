Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Mazhar Iqbal distributing awareness pamphlets among the motorcyclists during awareness campaign in the city
APP16-190221 RAWALPINDI: February 19 - Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Mazhar Iqbal distributing awareness pamphlets among the motorcyclists during awareness campaign in the city. APP photo by Abid Zia
APP17-190221
RAWALPINDI: February 19 – Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Mazhar Iqbal distributing back view mirrors among the motorcyclists during traffic awareness campaign in the city. APP photo by Abid Zia

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR