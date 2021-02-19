Home Photos Feature Photos Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Mazhar Iqbal distributing awareness pamphlets among the motorcyclists...PhotosFeature PhotosChief Traffic Officer (CTO) Mazhar Iqbal distributing awareness pamphlets among the motorcyclists during awareness campaign in the city Fri, 19 Feb 2021, 9:12 PMFacebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP16-190221 RAWALPINDI: February 19 - Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Mazhar Iqbal distributing awareness pamphlets among the motorcyclists during awareness campaign in the city. APP photo by Abid ZiaAPP17-190221RAWALPINDI: February 19 – Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Mazhar Iqbal distributing back view mirrors among the motorcyclists during traffic awareness campaign in the city. APP photo by Abid ZiaRELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHORTraffic police officials holding placards during awareness campaign for commuters about traffic rulesPDA staffers fixing awareness drive banners for urban plantation in cityDG ICT distributes mask under COVID-19 awareness drive