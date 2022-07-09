Ayaz Sadiq, Khawaja Salman resign from ministries to participate in election campaign: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD, Jul 09 (APP): Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Saturday said both the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders Sardar Ayaz Sadiq and Khawaja Salman Rafique had resigned from their respective ministries to participate in the election campaign.

They had resigned in line with the Election Commission of Pakistan’s code of conduct, the minister said in a news statement.

She said the by-polls were scheduled to be held in their constituencies shortly.

Both the leaders would take charge of the ministries again after the election, she added.