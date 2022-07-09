PM, Indonesian President exchange Eid greetings

ISLAMABAD, Jul 9 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday held a telephone conversation with President Joko Widodo of Indonesia and shared warm greetings on the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Azha.

They reaffirmed the long-standing relations between Pakistan and Indonesia, which are rooted firmly in shared faith, mutual understanding, and commonality of views on regional and international issues.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and President Widodo agreed on the importance of enhanced engagement and communication between Pakistan and Indonesia at all levels.

Highlighting the importance of high-level exchanges, the prime minister extended a cordial invitation to President Widodo to undertake an official visit to Pakistan, at an early date.

The Indonesian president also extended an invitation to the prime minister to visit Indonesia.

The prime minister underlined the importance of further enhancing bilateral cooperation in various fields, including trade and investment. Highlighting Pakistan’s business-friendly policies, he invited Indonesian companies to visit Pakistan and take benefit from its attractive investment environment.

The prime minister also thanked President Widodo for ensuring the timely provision of palm oil to Pakistan.

The two leaders also discussed international and regional issues of mutual interest. They agreed that as the two largest Islamic countries, Pakistan and Indonesia should continue to consult closely on issues of concern to the Ummah.