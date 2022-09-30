Avenfield Reference exposed misuse of accountability system to defame PML-N leadership: PM

ISLAMABAD, Sep 30 (APP): Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Friday said the Avenfield Reference showed how the system of accountability was misused to discredit and defame Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) leader Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz.

The prime minister in a tweet said such a “vendetta-driven” process disrupted the democratic evolution in the country and led to political instability.



Avenfield Reference highlights how system of accountability was used to discredit & defame Mian Nawaz Sharif & Maryam Nawaz.Such a vendetta-driven process led to disruption of the country's democratic evolution & caused political instability that took a terrible toll on politics. — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) September 30, 2022

The Islamabad High Court on Thursday acquitted Maryam Nawaz Sharif and her husband Captain (Retd) Safdar in the Avenfield Reference. The accountability court had sentenced her for a seven year term in 2008.



The prime minister also pointed out that the vendetta-driven process took a terrible toll on politics.

