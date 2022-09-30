China’s Ningxia pledges RMB 1.75 million in aid for Pakistan’s flood relief efforts

BEIJING, Sept 30 (APP): People’s Government of Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region of China has announced flood relief assistance that contains tents and blankets of worth RMB 1.75 million which were needed urgently in Pakistan.

Pakistani Ambassador to China, Moinul Haque has appreciated this humanitarian gesture from Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region to support the relief and rehabilitation efforts of the Government of Pakistan.

A formal launching ceremony of the relief goods was held through a video link. The meeting was joined by Lei Dongsheng Member of the Standing Committee and Secretary General of the CPC Ningxia Committee, Jiang Jiang, Vice President of the Chinese People’s Association of Friendship with Foreign Countries, Zhao Shiren, Consul General of China in Lahore and Bai Yuzhen, Director General of Ningxia Foreign Affairs Office.

Ambassador Moinul Haque along with other Embassy officials also participated in the ceremony.

It is to be noted that the decision was announced last week in a special letter addressed to Ambassador Moin ul Haque by the Foreign affairs Office of the People’s Government of Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region.

Sharing his grief and condolences with the bereaved families, Lei Dongsheng said that as an All-weather Strategic Cooperative Partner and Iron Brother, China stands with the people of Pakistan in this difficult time.

Expressing his good wishes for the early rehabilitation of the flood victims, Lei reaffirmed the resolve of Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region to continue to deepen ties with the people of Pakistan.

Speaking at the occasion, Ambassador Haque appreciated the urgent assistance offered by the People’s Government of Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. Recalling that the two countries have always stood together in difficult times in the past.

Ambassador Haque said that Chinese assistance to Pakistan for flood victims has once again proven the unique nature of fraternal ties between the two countries.

Jiang Jiang, Vice President of the Chinese People’s Association of Friendship with Foreign Countries and Zhao Shiren, Consul General of China in Lahore also expressed their views on the deep brotherly and strategic ties between the two countries and shared their condolences on the terrible loss of life and property in the recent floods. In his video message, Chief Secretary Punjab expressed his gratitude for the generous donation from the People’s Government of Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region to the people affected by the floods.