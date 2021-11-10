Asian Development Bank delegation calls on CM KP

PESHAWAR, Nov 10 (APP): A delegation of Asian Development Bank (ADB) called on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan here on Wednesday and discussed with him matters related to mutual cooperation and development partnership in different sectors in both settled and newly merged districts of the province. The delegation was headed by Director General Asian Development Bank for South Asia, Yevgeniy Zhukov. Additional Chief Secretary Shahab Ali Shah, Principal Secretary to CM Amjad Ali Khan and administrative secretaries of concerned departments were also present on this occasion.

The dignatories discussed various matters regarding implementation of new projects and reviewed the progress so far made on the developmental projects being executed with the assistance of Asian Development Bank in the province.



On this occasion, both the sides agreed to complete all the formalities as soon as possible, to initiate physical work on new projects specially the “Cities Improvement Project” to be executed in collaboration with ADB in the five divisional headquarters of the province.

Matters related to further enhance mutual cooperation and partnership between the provincial government and ADB in different sectors in the merged districts specially to boost local economy and employment generation opportunities also came under discussion.

The chief minister termed the ADB as the most important and trusted development partner of the provincial government and said that work on a number of development projects in the various sectors including roads infrastructure, hydel power, tourism and local government was in progress with the financial assistance of Asian Development Bank.

He said Bus Rapid Transit Project was a living example of partnership between the provincial government and ADB which has become an iconic project of public transport not only at provincial level but at national level too.

He further stated that the provincial government has completed all the preparations to start practical work on Cities Improvement Project whereas issue regarding land acquisition for 300 Mega Watt Balakot Hydro Power Project would also be resolved very soon.

Similarly, he said that provincial government wanted rapid implementation of various schemes under “Provincial Roads Improvement Project”.

Mahmood Khan assured the delegation of all out support and facilities of the provincial government for the implementation of all the projects being executed with the assistance of ADB in the province.

Director General, ADB, Yevgeniy Zhukov termed the coordination between the provincial government and ADB as exemplary and said that performance of provincial government team regarding implementation of developmental projects had been remarkable adding that the ADB intended to further promote mutual cooperation and development partnership with the provincial government in different sectors.