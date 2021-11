PM meets with Chairman Senate, Senators

ISLAMABAD, Nov 10 (APP): Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday held a meeting with Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani, Deputy Chairman Senate Mirza Muhammad Afridi and Leader of the House in Senate Shehzad Waseem.

The Senators including Azam Khan Swati, Shibli Faraz, Dr Sania Nishtar, Faisal Saleem Rehman, Muhammad Humayun Mohmand, Mohsin Aziz, Faisal Javed, Fida Muhammad, Dost Muhammad Mehsud, Muhammad Ayub, Seemi Azedi, Waleed Iqbal, Zeeshan Khanzada, Dr Zarqa Suharwardy Taimur, Falak Naz Chitrali, Fauzia Arshad, Muhammad Abdul Qadir, Liaquat Khan Tarakai, Dr Mehr Taj Roghani, Aun Abbas Bappi, Ejaz Ahmed Chaudhry, Gurdeep Singh, Faisal Vawda, Saifullah Abro, Saifullah Sarwar Khan Niazi, Syed Ali Zafar, Sarfraz Ahmed Bugti, Anwarul Haq Kakar, Samina Mumtaz, Manzoor Kakar, Danesh Kumar, Khalida Ateeb, Kamil Ali Agha and Syed Muzaffar Hussain Shah also met the prime minister.

During the meeting, they discussed the ongoing legislation in the Senate.