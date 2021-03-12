Arbab Niaz Stadium to be ready for international cricket by Nov-Dec: Shehzad

PESHAWAR, Mar 12 (APP):Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Establishment, Muhammad Shehzad Arbab Friday said that Arbab Niaz Cricket Stadium would be completed by November-December this year and could hold next Pakistan Super League (PSL) matches in 2022.

He expressed these views while talking to journalists during his visit to under construction Arbab Niaz Cricket Stadium with the total cost of Rs. 1.92 billion. Secretary Sports KP Abid Majeed, DG Sports Asfandyar Khan Khattak, DSO Tehseen Ullah Khan, officials of the constructing company, engineers were also present.

At arrival for the inspection of the ongoing construction work, he was received by Secretary Sports and was briefed about the two billion projects.

After competition, Arbab Niaz Cricket Stadium would become the only venue in Pakistan with multiple facilities as par with the International Cricket Council and PCB requirement.

“The Stadium would be handed over to PCB by April for development of pitches and grassy surface of the ground,” Shehzad Arbab informed. He said Arbab Niaz Cricket Stadium to be a modern, magnificent addition into the cricketing world because of its unique, unmatched facilities under one wall.

“We are hopeful enough to hold matches of the Pakistan Super League at the most picturesque Cricket Ground including players dressing rooms, media boxes, electronic scoreboard and other required facilities would be ensured,” he said.

Secretary Sports Abid Majeed said after the execution of this project the Stadium would provide all the facilities required for modern day cricketer. He said the facilities include improvement of ground, new pavilion, changing rooms, enhancing seating capacity from 1300 to 2600 spectators with chairs.

The Stadium would have additional floor on the stairs, flood-light similar to Dubai Cricket Stadium with, dining halls, conference halls, swimming pool, office-rooms washrooms blocks, media galleries, VIP stands, generators for floodlit facilities.

A National Cricket Academy on the patron of NCA presently in the Qaddafi Stadium Lahore, two gymnasium, indoor practice, indoor practice pitches, and five star accommodations for the players, digital monitoring systems, he said.

He disclosed that an MoU has already been signed with the Chief Operating Officer PCB for establishment of the state-of-the-art cricket Academy in Arbab Niaz Cricket S