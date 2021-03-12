Home Photos Feature Photos Youngsters busy in collecting Kachnar buds on a tree along the roadside...PhotosFeature PhotosYoungsters busy in collecting Kachnar buds on a tree along the roadside at G-7 area Fri, 12 Mar 2021, 5:30 PMFacebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP01-120321 ISLAMABAD: March 12 – Youngsters busy in collecting Kachnar buds on a tree along the roadside at G-7 area. APP photo by Saleem RanaAPP01-120321RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHORLARKANA: October 02 Youngsters busy in fishing in Rice Canal. APP photo by Nadeem Akhtar