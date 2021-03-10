5G technology to bring revolutionary change in all sectors: Fawad

RAWALPINDI, Mar 10 (APP):The Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) Wednesday organized the ‘Digital Transformation Conference Vision 2025’ aimed to highlight key challenges, faced by the industry to transform traditional solutions to digital platforms.

Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry who joined the conference via video link, said the government was working on a comprehensive policy to bring the digital revolution in the country.

“The information technology ministry has been given a strong direction to bring stable internet connection and spread the internet access across the country, adding 5G technology will bring a revolutionary change in all sectors,” he added.

The minister also highlighted the government’s recent initiatives for digital transformation and added now stents, ventilators were being produced in the country while the government had introduced the most lucrative electric vehicles auto policy.

Fawad suggested RCCI for close collaboration with universities as strong industry-academia linkages could improve the national economy as we saw many examples around the world.

Later, speakers including Member Information Technology Syed Junaid Imam at panel discussion highlighted the core issues faced by the industry towards digital transformation mainly, skilled workforce, information, data analysis, and government support.

RCCI President Mohammad Nasir Mirza, in his welcome address, said with the use of digitization and automation, companies would be able to deliver their orders in time and be able to maintain quantity and quality standards in compliance with international standards.

“Digital technologies are a vital tool for social development and economic magnification and growth to compete for the world,” he said.