- PM, Saudi Royal court advisor discuss ways to boost economic ties
- Minister meets Chinese Consul General, discusses bilateral cooperation, Chinese security
- Pakistani players celebrated the wicket of New Zealand batsman Michael Bracewell catch Babar Azam ball by Shadab Khan during the Fifth Twenty20 International cricket match between Pakistan and New Zealand at the Qaddafi cricket stadium
- Advisor at the Royal Court and General Secretary of Saudi-Pak Supreme Coordination Council H.E. Mr. Mohammed bin Mazyad Al-Tuwaijri calls on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif.
Pakistan's National News Agency