FM, Uzbek counterpart firm on boosting high-level interaction to strengthen bilateral ties

ISLAMABAD, Mar 10 (APP):Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi and his Uzbekistan counterpart Dr Abdulaziz Kamilov on Wednesday expressed their firm resolve to boost high-level interactions for giving impetus to the existing positive momentum in bilateral relations.

This resolve was expressed during the delegation-level talks led by Foreign Minister Qureshi and his Uzbek counterpart here.

Views were exchanged on enhancement of economic cooperation, mutual support in international fora, regional connectivity and tourism promotion, a press release issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs here said.

Outlining the vision of “Naya Pakistan” centered around economic security, the foreign minister underlined the importance of shifting focus from geo-politics to geo-economics, to advance the goals of national economic development.

It was agreed to maximally utilize the existing institutional mechanisms by regularly convening sessions of Bilateral Political Consultations and Joint Ministerial Commission.

The two foreign ministers expressed satisfaction on the progress achieved in advancing rail connectivity between the two countries, and agreed on early completion of the trans-Afghan railway project.

Foreign Minister Qureshi emphasized the importance of direct air connectivity to further trade and tourism. He also stressed facilitation of visas for businessmen and tourists.

He underlined the need to further strengthen the existing parliamentary cooperation between the two countries through exchange of visits.

He welcomed the proposed “Re-connect Silk Route Conference” scheduled for July 2021. The event would help showcase Pakistani exports and products in Central Asia.

Qureshi also underscored the importance of closer agricultural cooperation between the two countries, particularly in the cotton seed sector.

He expressed satisfaction at the level of cooperation between the two countries in the multilateral organizations such as the United Nations, Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, Economic Cooperation Organisation and Shanghai Cooperation Organisation.

The foreign minister highlighted Pakistan’s positive role for the facilitation of Intra-Afghan Negotiations. He reiterated Pakistan’s support to Afghan-owned and Afghan-led peace and reconciliation process culminating in an inclusive and broad-based political solution.

Establishment of lasting peace and stability in Afghanistan would contribute to progress on various connectivity initiatives leading to regional prosperity, he added.

Qureshi also underlined the grave and systemic human rights violations in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir by the Indian security forces.

Foreign Minister Kamilov extended an invitation to Foreign Minister Qureshi to participate in the Central Asia- South Asia Connectivity Conference to be held in Tashkent in July 2021.