GB assembly passes resolution for reopening of Pakistan-China border

GILGIT, Mar 10 (APP): The Gilgit-Baltistan assembly has unanimously passed a resolution calling for the reopening of the Pakistan-China border from April 1.

The resolution called on the Prime Minister of Pakistan and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to take steps to open the border from April 1 and facilitate business community and people across the border.

The resolution read that under the border protocol, Pakistan-China border trade would be opened every year from April 1 to December 31.

Last year the border was closed for trade due to the Coronavirus pandemic, while in the same year trade activities on the Pakistan-Afghan border and the Pakistan-Iran border continued, the resolution added.

Resolution read that the Pakistan-China border be opened for all kinds of trade and commerce activities from April 1, following the Coronavirus SOPs and guidelines.

The resolution was moved by Leader of the Opposition, Amjad Hussain Advocate in the house.

Supporting the resolution Finance Minister Javed Ali Manwa said, “We are aware that traders in Gilgit-Baltistan are facing difficulties due to the closure of the Pakistan-China border,therefore, we are trying to keep the border open for the whole year and amend the border agreement.”

He said that a committee of the house should be formed to amend the border agreement and try to keep the border open for the whole year.

Minister for Minerals Col (retd) Obaidullah Baig said that we were in touch with the federal government to open the border from April 1, adding that we have also informed the traders of Gilgit-Baltistan about the decision of the government.