National T20 cricket up to commence from Oct 13

LAHORE, Oct 10 (APP):The National T20 Cricket Cup will roll into action from October 13 at Iqbal Stadium with the winner getting a hefty cash prize of Rs 5 million.

The upcoming National T20 Cup not only presents an opportunity to the fans to witness action-packed cricket but it also serves chances to the players to bag lucrative prize money, said a spokesman for Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), here on Thursday.

“After restructuring in the domestic structure, the winning prize money for the tournament has seen a 100 per cent surge as the team to be crowned the champions of the National T20 Cup on 24 October will pocket Rs 5 million,” he said.

The runner-up will get Rs 2.5 million and the top performers of the tournament – player of the tournament, best batsman of the tournament, best bowler of the tournament and best wicketkeeper of the tournament – will get Rs 100,000 each, he added.