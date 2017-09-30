Nation urges to follow path of Hazrat Imam Hussain

ISLAMABAD, Sept 30 (APP): Speaker, National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq Saturday urged the nation to rise above parochial differences, narrow mindedness, sectarianism, ethnicity to maintain harmony, unity and brotherhood in our ranks in accordance with golden principles of Islam and follow the path of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA).

In his messages on Youm-e-Ashura to the nation, the Speaker said that

Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his companions (RA) were the noblest models in preaching and practicing the Quranic philosophy of patience, sacrifice and martyrdom, a press release said here.

Their unflinching faith in Almighty Allah and the Day of Judgment,

their exemplary devotion, dauntless courage and unfailing patience in the way of Almighty Allah was a unique exhibition of the spirit of patience and martyrdom described in the Holy Quran, he said.

The Speaker urged that being a Muslim it was our obligation that we

stood up against the evil forces which created confrontation in the

society, to achieve their nefarious designs.

He said that the best way to pay tributes to the martyrs of Karbala

was to make commitment on this day to work and devoted oneself for the development and strength of the county.

“We have to forget our trivial differences and adopt the teachings of

Islam and promote peace, security and brotherhood”, he added.

Acting Speaker, Murtaza Javed Abbasi in his message said that

on the day of Ashura, the battle was fought between the forces of truth and

falsehood, which would continue to impart Muslims a lesson of sustained

struggle against oppression.

He said that this was the path which the Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him) taught us to follow and his followers (RA) who offered great sacrifices.

“Yaum-e-Ashoor reminds us the lesson of adherence to the truth,

firmness of belief and being steadfast against tyranny” he added.