NACTA to implement reforms in judicial system

ISLAMABAD, April 27 (APP): National Counter Terrorism Authority

(NACTA) in consultation with relevant federal and provincial

departments, has created a framework for finalizing recommendations

for proposed reforms in the judicial system and its subsequent

implementation.

Accordint to official sources, the important task was

undertaken in line with the National Action Plan (NAP) and as per instructions of Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan.

The process to prepare recommendations for reforms in the

judicial system and to implement them according to a strategy was

started in May 2016.

Various groups of experts and relevant persons belonging to

different institutions, were formed at the federal and provincial

levels for speedy preparation of practicable suggestions.

The recommendations for judicial reforms included reorganization of

police, prosecution and judiciary and changes in laws, rules, regulations and policy and administrative matters, institutional improvements, fiscal reforms and capacity building of institutions.

The suggestions of federal and provincial governments and

governments of Azad Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan were included in

the recommendations.

The interior minister instructed NACTA to take immediate

practical steps to ensure implementation of the recommendations for

judicial reforms according to a timeframe.

He said all stakeholders should immediately start work on the

recommendations by following a timeframe and with the mutual

agreement of all stakeholders, complete the process by the end of

this year.