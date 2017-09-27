NAB’s DGs Conference concludes with determination to eradicate corruption

ISLAMABAD, Sept 27 (APP): The three-day 22nd Director Generals
Conference of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) concluded here on
Wednesday with determination to eradicate corruption, nab corrupt
and recover looted money.
Chairman, Qamar Zaman Chaudhry chaired the Conference at
NAB Headquarter which was attended by Deputy Chairman, Prosecutor
General Accountability (PGA) and all DGs of Regional Bureaus.
During the Conference, DG, Headquarter, DG, HRM, Senior
Member, Chairman’s Inspection and Monitoring team gave detailed
presentations of their divisions.
The Conference thoroughly deliberated performance of all
Regional Bureaus and NAB Headquarter including Operations,
Prosecution and Awareness and Prevention Divisions and reviewed
implementation status of measures taken by present management
to further improve efficiency.
It was informed that all decisions were implemented in letter
and spirit, due to which today’s NAB has perfected its procedures
and geared up to come up to expectations of nation which are
corruption free Pakistan and 100 percent development.
The Chairman stressed upon importance of the team work
and said NAB has been strengthened to evolve a strong mechanism for
nabbing the corrupt.
In a briefing, Waqas Qadeer Dar, Prosecutor General
Accountability informed that Prosecution Division is providing legal
opinion, legal assistance to Operations Division and all Regional
Bureaus.
He said under leadership of Qamar Zaman Chaudhry, the
Prosecution Division has been revamped by inducting experienced and
well educated legal consultants/special prosecutors.
He said a mechanism of handling of witnesses has been
introduced and result of this intervention is very encouraging and
added that due to constant deliberations, monitoring and performance
analysis, the performance of Prosecution has been exceptionally well
and overall conviction ratio reached 76 per cent.
Qamar Zaman Chaudhry appreciated professional work done and
performance of Prosecution Division.
Chairman NAB’s Inspection and Monitoring Team gave a detailed
presentation on Quantified Grading System. Under Quantified Grading
System, NAB Headquarter and Regional Bureau’s are being evaluated
for last three years on Annual and Midterm basis at a given
criteria.
He informed that an effective Accountability Mechanism is
quintessential for economic growth, investment and stability of
social order. The intervention by NAB has acted as a catalyst, as
transparency is a prerequisite for promoting investment and economic
growth.
Chairman NAB also appreciated the professional work done by
Chairman NAB’s Inspection and Monitoring Team under supervision of
Brig (Retd) Hadeed Anver.
Husnain Ahmad, DG Headquarter gave detailed presentation on
various work and assignments.
Addressing the concluding session, the Chairman said that
NAB Lahore has been declared Number-one Region under Quantified
Grading System on basis of performance during 2016.
He said that in last DG Conference, two new regions at Multan
& Sukkur were deliberated and their establishment was achieved
successfully.
He said Corruption Perception Index (CPI) as per Transparency
Index (TI) report of 2016 has decreased 175 to 116. Similarly,
PILDAT in its report said that 42 per cent people have trust upon
NAB.
Qamar Zaman said NAB has established a Forensic Lab in
Rawalpindi. NAB has hosted first Anti Corruption Seminar in which
SAARC countries have agreed to create SAARC Anti-Corruption Forum.
Pakistan is the only country in SAARC countries that Corruption
Perception Index (CPI) has decreased from 126 to 117.
He said NAB has proposed Whistle Blower Act which has
approved by the Prime Minister. Soon it will be presented before the
Federal Cabinet for further deliberations as per law.
During the conference it was decided to establish Anti-
Corruption Training Academy to enhance abilities of
officers/Officials.
Chairman NAB reiterated policy of zero tolerance towards
inefficiency and corruption within organization and decided that
Internal Accountability Mechanism will continue to work under rules.
Qamar Zaman appreciated devoted efforts of Imtiaz Tajwar,
Deputy Chairman, Prosecutor General Accountability, all DGs of NAB
Regional Bureaus and NAB Headquarter.
He said the expectations of nation are very high from NAB
and efforts should be made to lay such practices as per law which
will make NAB even more better, transparent and professional
organization.
The DGs Conference concluded with various decisions in order
to further improve the performance.
Later, Imtiaz Tajwar presented souvenir to Qamar Zaman
Chaudhry and appreciated his services during his tenure as Chairman.
