NAB’s DGs Conference concludes with determination to eradicate corruption

ISLAMABAD, Sept 27 (APP): The three-day 22nd Director Generals

Conference of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) concluded here on

Wednesday with determination to eradicate corruption, nab corrupt

and recover looted money.

Chairman, Qamar Zaman Chaudhry chaired the Conference at

NAB Headquarter which was attended by Deputy Chairman, Prosecutor

General Accountability (PGA) and all DGs of Regional Bureaus.

During the Conference, DG, Headquarter, DG, HRM, Senior

Member, Chairman’s Inspection and Monitoring team gave detailed

presentations of their divisions.

The Conference thoroughly deliberated performance of all

Regional Bureaus and NAB Headquarter including Operations,

Prosecution and Awareness and Prevention Divisions and reviewed

implementation status of measures taken by present management

to further improve efficiency.

It was informed that all decisions were implemented in letter

and spirit, due to which today’s NAB has perfected its procedures

and geared up to come up to expectations of nation which are

corruption free Pakistan and 100 percent development.

The Chairman stressed upon importance of the team work

and said NAB has been strengthened to evolve a strong mechanism for

nabbing the corrupt.

In a briefing, Waqas Qadeer Dar, Prosecutor General

Accountability informed that Prosecution Division is providing legal

opinion, legal assistance to Operations Division and all Regional

Bureaus.

He said under leadership of Qamar Zaman Chaudhry, the

Prosecution Division has been revamped by inducting experienced and

well educated legal consultants/special prosecutors.

He said a mechanism of handling of witnesses has been

introduced and result of this intervention is very encouraging and

added that due to constant deliberations, monitoring and performance

analysis, the performance of Prosecution has been exceptionally well

and overall conviction ratio reached 76 per cent.

Qamar Zaman Chaudhry appreciated professional work done and

performance of Prosecution Division.

Chairman NAB’s Inspection and Monitoring Team gave a detailed

presentation on Quantified Grading System. Under Quantified Grading

System, NAB Headquarter and Regional Bureau’s are being evaluated

for last three years on Annual and Midterm basis at a given

criteria.

He informed that an effective Accountability Mechanism is

quintessential for economic growth, investment and stability of

social order. The intervention by NAB has acted as a catalyst, as

transparency is a prerequisite for promoting investment and economic

growth.

Chairman NAB also appreciated the professional work done by

Chairman NAB’s Inspection and Monitoring Team under supervision of

Brig (Retd) Hadeed Anver.

Husnain Ahmad, DG Headquarter gave detailed presentation on

various work and assignments.

Addressing the concluding session, the Chairman said that

NAB Lahore has been declared Number-one Region under Quantified

Grading System on basis of performance during 2016.

He said that in last DG Conference, two new regions at Multan

& Sukkur were deliberated and their establishment was achieved

successfully.

He said Corruption Perception Index (CPI) as per Transparency

Index (TI) report of 2016 has decreased 175 to 116. Similarly,

PILDAT in its report said that 42 per cent people have trust upon

NAB.

Qamar Zaman said NAB has established a Forensic Lab in

Rawalpindi. NAB has hosted first Anti Corruption Seminar in which

SAARC countries have agreed to create SAARC Anti-Corruption Forum.

Pakistan is the only country in SAARC countries that Corruption

Perception Index (CPI) has decreased from 126 to 117.

He said NAB has proposed Whistle Blower Act which has

approved by the Prime Minister. Soon it will be presented before the

Federal Cabinet for further deliberations as per law.

During the conference it was decided to establish Anti-

Corruption Training Academy to enhance abilities of

officers/Officials.

Chairman NAB reiterated policy of zero tolerance towards

inefficiency and corruption within organization and decided that

Internal Accountability Mechanism will continue to work under rules.

Qamar Zaman appreciated devoted efforts of Imtiaz Tajwar,

Deputy Chairman, Prosecutor General Accountability, all DGs of NAB

Regional Bureaus and NAB Headquarter.

He said the expectations of nation are very high from NAB

and efforts should be made to lay such practices as per law which

will make NAB even more better, transparent and professional

organization.

The DGs Conference concluded with various decisions in order

to further improve the performance.

Later, Imtiaz Tajwar presented souvenir to Qamar Zaman

Chaudhry and appreciated his services during his tenure as Chairman.