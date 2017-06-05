NAB, NCA to sign MoU for cooperation in the anti corruption work

ISLAMABAD, June 5 (APP): Chairman National Accountability

Bureau (NAB) Qamar Zaman Chaudhry Monday said a Memorandum of

Understanding (MoU) would be signed with National Crime Agency (NCA) for cooperation in the anti corruption work and sharing of training facilities.

While chairing a meeting to review performance of all wings of

NAB Headquarter, he said the MoU would be signed after approval of

the authorities at both ends, a press release issued here said.

To further improve the capacity building of investigation

officers of NAB, NCA UK has carried out Training Need Analysis (TNA)

for NAB in consultation with the concerned division of NAB. Soon the

course contents will be finalized and five courses will be run in

Pakistan in 6 fields as identified by experts.

He said through detailed introspection and analysis of

organizational weaknesses, overhaul of procedures and business

processes, all pillars of the organization i.e. Operations,

Prosecution, Human Resource Development and Awareness and Prevention have been reactivated.

He said NAB is determined to corruption free Pakistan with “Zero corruption, 100% Development” and directed all officers of NAB to demonstrate absolute fairness, transparency and merit in discharge of their national duties.

He said the Planning Commission of Pakistan has made Anti-Corruption part of development agenda in Pakistan which is very encouraging in the context of Governance and included a chapter devoted to issues of corruption in the 11th five year plan in order to achieve the goals set in the 11th five years plan for eradication of corruption.

Qamar said NAB has devised a proactive and comprehensive National Anti-Corruption Strategy.

He said the feedback received about the initiatives taken by the present

management of NAB is very encouraging as today NAB’s conviction ratio is about 76 percent which is a remarkable achievement in investigation of White Collar Crimes.

NAB has not only established state of the art Forensic Science LAB for investigation of all cases especially cases of collar crimes by using modern technology/techniques.

He said that NAB attaches high value to its partnership with National Crime Agency (NCA) UK. Since Anti-Corruption work has no national boundaries and close cooperation between the two Agencies

will be of great help towards curbing corruption. He welcomed the

close collaboration between NAB and NCA UK.

He appreciated that NCA had organized two study visits to UK

for 06 NAB officers in 2016 and 2017 which proved very productive in

improving the investigation skills/techniques of NAB investigation

officers besides broadening of their vision/international exposure.