NA Speaker, Deputy Speaker condemn Jhal Magsi blast

ISLAMABAD, Oct 5 (APP): Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz

Sadiq and Deputy Speaker Murtaza Javed Abbasi have condemned the

blast at Fatehpur Sharif’s shrine in Jhal Magsi Balochistan and

expressed heartfelt grief and sorrow over the loss of precious

lives.

In their separate statements, the Speaker and Deputy Speaker

termed it a barbaric and shameful act of terrorism. They said the

elements involved in such activities were enemies of humanity

and the country.

The Speaker and Deputy Speaker asked the Law Enforcing Agencies to

arrest the miscreants involved in this heinous act and bring them to justice.

They prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the souls of martyred in

eternal peace and sympathized with bereaved families besides praying for early recovery of the injured.