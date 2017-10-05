ISLAMABAD, Oct 5 (APP): Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz
Sadiq and Deputy Speaker Murtaza Javed Abbasi have condemned the
blast at Fatehpur Sharif’s shrine in Jhal Magsi Balochistan and
expressed heartfelt grief and sorrow over the loss of precious
lives.
In their separate statements, the Speaker and Deputy Speaker
termed it a barbaric and shameful act of terrorism. They said the
elements involved in such activities were enemies of humanity
and the country.
The Speaker and Deputy Speaker asked the Law Enforcing Agencies to
arrest the miscreants involved in this heinous act and bring them to justice.
They prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the souls of martyred in
eternal peace and sympathized with bereaved families besides praying for early recovery of the injured.
NA Speaker, Deputy Speaker condemn Jhal Magsi blast
ISLAMABAD, Oct 5 (APP): Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz