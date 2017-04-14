NA Speaker constitutes Parliamentary Committee on National Security

ISLAMABAD, Apr 14 (APP): Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq in consultation with the Chairman Senate has constituted a 33-Member Parliamentary Committee on National Security.

The committee was constituted in consequent of motions adopted by the National Assembly on 21st and the Senate on 28th March, 2017, says a press release.

The committee will be chaired by Speaker National Assembly and will discuss issues relating to National Security of urgent nature.

It will periodically review, monitor and oversee implementation of the National Action Plan with a view to ensuring its expeditious implementation.

It will monitor the process of transition from Military Courts to Civil Courts through criminal justice reforms.

The committee will present its periodical reports to both Houses of the Majlis-e-Shoora (Parliament).

Furthermore, the Speaker may make changes in the composition of the Committee as and when required. The Committee may make rules to regulate its procedure.

The committee comprises: Members of National Assembly Zahid Hamid, Syed Naveed Qamar, Imran Khan, Dr. Muhammad Farooq Sattar, Maulana Fazalur Rehman, Ghulam Murtaza Khan Jatoi, Ghaus Bux Khan Mahar, Mahmood Khan Achakzai, Sahibzada Tariq Ullah, Haji Ghulam Ahmad Bilour, Ch. Pervez Elahi, Muhammad Ijazul Haq, Sardar Kamal Khan Bangulzai, Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed, Engineer Usman Khan Tarakai, Iftikharud Din, Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao, Syed Essa Nori, Alhaj Shah Gul Afridi, Senator Mushahid Ullah Khan, Senator Sherry Rehman, Senator Dr. Jahanzeb Jamaldini, Senator Hasil Khan Bizenjo, Senator Syed Muzaffar Hussain Shah, Senator Hidyat Ullah, Senator Muhammad Talha Mehmood, Senator Saeedul Hassan Mandokhail, Senator Sirajul Haq, Senator Mir Israrullah Khan Zehri, Senator Muhammad Usman Khan Kakar, Senator Muhammad Azam Khan Swati, Senator Ilyas Ahmed Bilour and Senator Col. ® Syed Tahir Hussain Mashhadi.