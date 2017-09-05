Muslim countries should jointly address terrorism: Miftah

ISLAMABAD, Sept 5 (APP): Special Assistant to the Prime Minister

on Economic Affairs Miftah Ismail Tuesday stressed the need for

collective efforts by the Muslim countries to eliminate the menace

of terrorism.

He said Pakistan, which had the biggest army of the Islamic world,

was already fighting the war against terrorism. It should seek help

from Islamic countries, including Indonesia and Malaysia besides the

Arab countries, for rooting out the menace, he said while talking to a

news channel.

Miftah said terrorism was being faced by the whole Muslim Ummah

and it was not acceptable in any form or manifestation.

He said that Bangladesh should host Rohingya Muslims like

Turkey and Pakistan, who were sheltering refugees from Syria and

Afghanistan respectively.