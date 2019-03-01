Musical night, poetry recital for fun lovers tomorrow

ISLAMABAD, Mar 1 (APP):Ahang Kada will hold its Shaam-e-Ahang series of musical, poetry and dialogue sessions in a musical night with Rubab player Bilal Khan here on March 2.

The music instructors, one of the finest Rubab players, Bilal Khan along with Sajawal Khan Tabla Player will mesmerize the audience with their melodius tunes blended with the techniques of educating music.

A young Rubabist and an instrumental genius, Bilal Khan is spreading his music all the way from the valleys of Malakand with the message of music, peace and harmony. Bilal has also won National Grand Rubab Contest organized by Lok Virsa – National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage in coordination with Directorate of Culture, Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhawa.

He is instructing at music academy “Ahang Kada”, where he aims to spread his musical knowledge to not just privileged but less privileged individuals of the society as well. He wishes to communicate with every being of the society in the language of music.

Sajawal khan is Islamabad based classical tabla player and tabla instructor.

The event will be a unique venture to spend some time lost in melodies that seep into the brain and breathe life in it, said the organizers.

Ahang Kada is an Arts and Music Academy to promote Music education and Arts among the upcoming artistes and musicians.