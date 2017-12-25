Muqam for following vision of Quaid to achieve respect, success

PESHAWAR, Dec 25 (APP):Adviser to Prime Minister and Provincial President PML-N, Engr. Ameer Muqam Monday said that we can achieve
success and respectable position among comity of nations by following the golden
principles of Quaid-e-Azam, Muhammad Ali Jinnah.
He was addressing a public gathering in connection with birth anniversary of Father of the nation, Quaid-e-Azam,
Muhammad Ali Jinnah.
He said that each and every citizen of Pakistan should select
his priorities keeping in view the vision of Quaid-e-Azam who created a
separate homeland for Muslims in subcontinent launching a peaceful struggle.
He said that Quaid-e-Azam has special love and respect for
people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa adding the enormity of his love can be measured from
the fact that he gave one third of his property to Islamia College Peshawar.
He regretted that certain elements are following politics of
accusations and tirades ignoring the interests and welfare of people living in
the country. He said that those who criticized metro bus are now working to
create a bus service on the same pattern in KP.
He urged people to follow the teaching and vision of
Quaid-e-Azam for making Pakistan a peaceful abode for everyone.
