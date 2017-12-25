Muqam for following vision of Quaid to achieve respect, success

PESHAWAR, Dec 25 (APP):Adviser to Prime Minister and Provincial President PML-N, Engr. Ameer Muqam Monday said that we can achieve

success and respectable position among comity of nations by following the golden

principles of Quaid-e-Azam, Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

He was addressing a public gathering in connection with birth anniversary of Father of the nation, Quaid-e-Azam,

Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

He said that each and every citizen of Pakistan should select

his priorities keeping in view the vision of Quaid-e-Azam who created a

separate homeland for Muslims in subcontinent launching a peaceful struggle.

He said that Quaid-e-Azam has special love and respect for

people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa adding the enormity of his love can be measured from

the fact that he gave one third of his property to Islamia College Peshawar.

He regretted that certain elements are following politics of

accusations and tirades ignoring the interests and welfare of people living in

the country. He said that those who criticized metro bus are now working to

create a bus service on the same pattern in KP.

He urged people to follow the teaching and vision of

Quaid-e-Azam for making Pakistan a peaceful abode for everyone.