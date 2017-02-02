Muhammad Zubair takes oath as Governor Sindh

KARACHI, Feb 2 (APP): Muhammad Zubair took oath as the 32nd
Governor of Sindh.
A ceremony to this effect took place at the Governor House here
on Thursday.
The Chief Justice of Sindh High Court (SHC), Justice Syed Sajjad
Ali Shah, administered the oath.
The ceremony was also attended by the Sindh Chief Minister, Syed
Murad Ali Shah, Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting,
Marriyum Aurangzeb, Minister of State Tariq Fazal Chudhry and PML N leader, Danial Aziz.
